Quinn's Eklund decision proven correct in Sharks' loss to Stars

William Eklund’s maturity is one of the reasons why I was so high on him as a prospect.

He’s shown it once again, in his response to being dropped from second-line center to fourth-line wing three games ago.

He’s had four points since and especially was dazzling tonight in a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at SAP Center, netting a goal and an assist on an Alexander Barabanov goal. He showed his full array of moves against one of the best teams in the NHL.

Sharks head coach David Quinn was right to take Eklund off center.

“Looking back, I probably should have [moved him off center] sooner. But we really didn’t have a lot of options,” Quinn said about Eklund, who played up the middle from late January to the most recent road trip. Eklund really struggled on that five-game swing, which Quinn was sensitive to.

