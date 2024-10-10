Why making Sharks' Opening Night roster is so special for Gushchin

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Danil Gushchin’s joy was palpable.

Never mind that he’s already played NHL games, six over parts of the last two seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Never mind that he just dropped five assists to lead the San Jose Sharks to a last-second 6-5 preseason finale victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

“Very nice building,” Gushchin deadpanned about T-Mobile Arena, where he scored a (preseason) hat trick in his only other game there in 2022. “I love playing there.”

But there is something special about breaking camp with the big club, a sense of accomplishment about a summer of hard work paying off, especially for younger players.

“I came here for my whole life. Work hard. Finally, I’m here,” Gushchin said on Monday, after the San Jose Sharks told him that he was making the team.

The 22-year-old came to the US from Russia when he was 16 to the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, not knowing any English.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast