Alexander Barabanov

Sharks' Alexander Barabanov week to week with broken finger

By Sheng Peng

TAMPA, Fla. – Good news for Alexander Barabanov?

On Tuesday night, a Mike Hoffman shot hit Barabanov’s left hand. It was friendly fire between the San Jose Sharks teammates, but Barabanov suffered a broken finger.

Head coach David Quinn said at morning skate Thursday that Barabanov is headed back to San Jose today to see a specialist for his broken finger. Per the San Jose Sharks, Barabanov has been placed on IR.

For now, Quinn called the injury week to week, though that’s pending Barabanov’s specialist visit. But week to week is a whole lot better prognosis than month-to-month.

“We’ll have a clearer picture after he gets back,” Quinn said.

Alexander Barabanov
