A look at Sharks' most prominent draft hits, misses over years

The San Jose Sharks could use a franchise-altering Draft.

Four straight years out of the playoffs, the Sharks need some prospects to hit to get themselves back in the running.

In the last 10 drafts, San Jose has only unearthed four NHL regulars, and two of them now play elsewhere, Mario Ferraro and Kevin Labanc, and Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators and Timo Meier of the New Jersey Devils.

In contrast, consistent contender Boston Bruins have selected almost a dozen regulars in the same period of time: Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic, Ryan Lindgren, Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo, Jeremy Lauzon, Daniel Vladar, David Pastrnak, Ryan Donato, and Danton Heinen.