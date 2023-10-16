WATCH: Chargers fan goes viral for amusing reactions vs. Cowboys

NFL games can be a rollercoaster of emotions. This fan epitomized that.

During the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 6 home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, there were two key moments in the fourth quarter for the former.

The first came with 7:11 to go with the Chargers down 17-10. On a 4th-and-one play from the goal line, Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett in the flat to tie the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Then on Los Angeles' final drive with a chance to win down 20-17, Herbert threw an interception to Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore on 3rd-and-10 that sealed the deal.

The broadcast showed this Chargers fan go through all the emotions on both plays. Watch the rollercoaster in motion:

This Chargers fan went through all the emotions in her team's loss to the Cowboys 💔 #DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/YMn6rBL3dd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023

The Chargers dropped to 2-3 with the loss and now have to head to Arrowhead Stadium to meet Patrick Mahomes and the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial AFC West clash.

Los Angeles will return to SoFi Stadium in Week 8 when the struggling Chicago Bears come into town in what is scheduled to be a Sunday Night Football matchup. Maybe the fan will have something to cheer about in that contest.