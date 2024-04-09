These are the NFL teams with the most and fewest draft picks this year

A total of 257 picks will be made in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they won't be evenly distributed among the 32 teams.

Some front offices project to be much busier than others during the seven-round event that will take place over three days in Detroit later this month. There are six teams that own double-figure picks, while one franchise has just four.

Of course, just because a team enters a draft with a certain number of picks doesn't mean it's guaranteed to use them all. Trades are common throughout the event as teams move up and down the draft board.

So before the Chicago Bears kick off the draft frenzy at No. 1 overall, here's a look at how many picks each team has:

What teams have the most NFL draft picks in 2024?

Three teams lead the way with 11 picks each in this year's draft: the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Cards' draft ammo is highlighted by a pair of first-rounders (Nos. 4, 27), and they boast three third-round picks as well. Green Bay has two picks in Rounds 2 and 3, while Los Angeles has a pair of third-rounders.

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are the other teams with double-digit picks at 10 apiece.

Here are all of the teams with an average of more than one pick per round, along with a breakdown of their selections by round:

Arizona Cardinals: 11 (2 firsts, 1 second, 3 thirds, 1 fourth, 2 fifths, 1 sixth, 1 seventh)

Green Bay Packers: 11 (1 first, 2 seconds, 2 thirds, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, 2 sevenths)

Los Angeles Rams: 11 (1 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, 2 fifths, 4 sixths, 1 seventh)

Buffalo Bills: 10 (1 first, 1 second, 2 fourths, 3 fifths, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

Cincinnati Bengals: 10 (1 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, 2 sevenths)

San Francisco 49ers: 10 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 3 fourths, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

Baltimore Ravens: 9 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 2 fourths, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 sevenths)

Houston Texans: 9 (2 seconds, 1 third, 2 fourths, 2 sixths, 2 sevenths)

Los Angeles Chargers: 9 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 2 fourths, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 sevenths)

Minnesota Vikings: 9 (2 firsts, 2 fourths, 2 fifths, 1 sixth, 2 sevenths)

New Orleans Saints: 9 (1 first, 1 second, 4 fifths, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

Washington Commanders: 9 (1 first, 2 seconds, 3 thirds, 2 fifths, 1 seventh)

Atlanta Falcons: 8 (1 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 2 sixths)

Denver Broncos: 8 (1 first, 1 third, 1 fourth, 3 fifths, 2 sixths)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 2 fourths, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 1 seventh)

Las Vegas Raiders: 8 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 sevenths)

New England Patriots: 8 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

Philadelphia Eagles: 8 (1 first, 2 seconds, 1 fourth, 3 fifths, 1 sixth)

Tennessee Titans: 8 (1 first, 1 second, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 3 sevenths)

What teams have the fewest NFL draft picks in 2024?

The Bears will pick twice in the first nine selections. They then project to make two picks over the remainder of the event.

After their first and ninth overall picks, the Bears aren't scheduled to go on the clock again until the third round. Their next and final selection, as of now, is in the fourth round.

The only other teams with fewer than seven picks are the Cleveland Browns (five selections), Miami Dolphins (six) and New York Giants (six).

Here are all of the teams with an average of one pick or fewer per round, along with a breakdown of their selections by round:

Chicago Bears: 4 (2 firsts, 1 third, 1 fourth)

Cleveland Browns: 5 (1 second, 1 third, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 1 seventh)

Miami Dolphins: 6 (1 first, 1 second, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

New York Giants: 6 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 1 sixth)

Carolina Panthers: 7 (2 seconds, 1 third, 1 fourth, 2 fifths, 1 seventh)

Dallas Cowboys: 7 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 2 sevenths)

Detroit Lions: 7 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fifth, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

Indianapolis Colts: 7 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fourth, 1 fifth, 1 sixth, 1 seventh)

Kansas City Chiefs: 7 (1 first, 1 second, 1 third, 1 fourth, 2 fifths, 1 seventh)

New York Jets: 7 (1 first, 1 third, 2 fourths, 1 sixth, 2 sevenths)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 (1 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, 1 fourth, 2 sixths)

Seattle Seahawks: 7 (1 first, 1 third, 2 fourths, 2 sixths, 1 seventh)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 (1 first, 1 second, 2 thirds, 1 fourth, 1 sixth, 1 seventh)