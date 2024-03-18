Full 2024 NFL Draft order: List of all 257 picks

NFL teams are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, and the order of all 257 picks is set.
The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers. After that, the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers will round out the top five. Two days and seven rounds later, the draft will conclude when the New York Jets select this year’s Mr. Irrelevant at No. 257.
Of course, the draft order can always change between now and the final selection. The Minnesota Vikings already made a notable move up the board by acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Houston Texans.
Here is the full 2024 NFL Draft order as of March 18:
Round 1
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE via HOU)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
33. Carolina Panthers
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)
40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)
41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
42. Houston Texans (from MIN)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (from SEA)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)
72. New York Jets
73. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from PHI)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI; compensatory pick)
99. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory pick)
100. Washington Commanders (from SF; special compensatory pick)
Round 4
101. Carolina Panthers
102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)
103. New England Patriots
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Tennessee Titans
107. New York Giants
108. Minnesota Vikings
109. Atlanta Falcons
110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI)
111. New York Jets
112. Las Vegas Raiders
113. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ)
114. Jacksonville Jaguars
115. Cincinnati Bengals
116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO)
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Seattle Seahawks
119. Pittsburgh Steelers
120. Philadelphia Eagles (from LAR via PIT)
121. Denver Broncos (from MIA)
122. Chicago Bears (from PHI)
123. Houston Texans (from CLE)
124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL)
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126. Green Bay Packers
127. Houston Texans
128. Buffalo Bills
129. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
130. Baltimore Ravens
131. San Francisco 49ers
132. Kansas City Chiefs
133. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
134. Buffalo Bills (compensatory pick)
135. New York Jets (from BAL; compensatory pick)
Round 5
136. Denver Broncos (from CAR via CLE)
137. New England Patriots
138. Arizona Cardinals
139. Washington Commanders
140. Los Angeles Chargers
141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)
142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN)
143. Atlanta Falcons
144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI)
145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ)
146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN via PHI)
147. Denver Broncos
148. Las Vegas Raiders
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Washington Commanders (from SEA)
153. Jacksonville Jaguars
154. Los Angeles Rams
155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT)
156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI via ARI)
157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE)
158. Miami Dolphins
159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL)
160. Buffalo Bills (from GB)
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB)
162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
163. Buffalo Bills
164. Detroit Lions
165. Baltimore Ravens
166. New York Giants (from SF via CAR)
167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC)
168. New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick)
169. Green Bay Packers (compensatory pick)
170. New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick)
171. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
172. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
173. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory pick)
174. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)
175. New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick)
176. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
Round 6
177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR via JAX)
178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from ARI via CAR)
179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)
180. New England Patriots
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Tennessee Titans (reacquired through PHI)
183. New York Giants
184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI)
185. New York Jets
186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN)
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. Houston Texans (from LV via NE and MIN)
189. Buffalo Bills (from DEN via LAR)
190. New Orleans Saints
191. Indianapolis Colts
192. Seattle Seahawks
193. New England Patriots (from JAX)
194. Cincinnati Bengals
195. Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Los Angeles Rams
197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE)
198. Miami Dolphins
199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI)
200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL via HOU)
201. Detroit Lions (from TB)
202. Green Bay Packers
203. Denver Broncos (from HOU via CLE)
204. Buffalo Bills
205. Detroit Lions
206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL)
207. Denver Broncos (from SF)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC)
209. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
210. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
211. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
212. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)
213. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
214. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)
215. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
216. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)
217. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
218. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ; (compensatory pick)
219. Green Bay Packers (compensatory pick)
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory pick)
Round 7
221. Tennessee Titans (from CAR)
222. Washington Commanders
223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)
224. Cincinnati Bengals (from ARI via HOU)
225. Los Angeles Chargers
226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG)
227. Tennessee Titans
228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ)
229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN)
230. Minnesota Vikings (from ATL via CLE and ARI)
231. New England Patriots (from CHI)
232. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN via SF and HOU)
233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV)
234. Indianapolis Colts
235. Seattle Seahawks
236. Jacksonville Jaguars
237. Cincinnati Bengals
238. Houston Texans (from NO)
239. New Orleans Saints (from LAR via DEN)
240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT)
241. Miami Dolphins
242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI)
243. Cleveland Browns
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. Green Bay Packers
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247. Houston Texans
248. Buffalo Bills
249. Detroit Lions
250. Baltimore Ravens
251. San Francisco 49ers
252. Kansas City Chiefs
253. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory pick)
254. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
255. Green Bay Packers (compensatory pick)
256. New York Jets (compensatory pick)
257. New York Jets (compensatory pick)