Simone Biles reacts to husband signing with the Bears

The Chicago Bears gained an extraordinary athlete today. Oh, and they signed safety Jonathan Owens, too.

Owens reportedly inked a contract with the Bears worth $4.5 million over two years, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston

But enough about him. The story here is that Owens is married to the most decorated American gymnast in history, Simone Biles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to social media Tuesday to share her excitement about moving to the Windy City.

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Owens appeared in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, with Biles often in attendance, defending three passes and recording a sack. He registered a total of nine tackles in two games against the Bears last season.

With 30 World Championship medals (23 gold including six all-around titles), Biles is widely considered to be one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time. Her seven Olympic medals ties Shannon Miller for the most ever by an American gymnast. The reigning all-around world champion, Biles is gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.