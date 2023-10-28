Vikings' Josh Metellus fined for hit on 49ers' Kittle

The NFL fined a Minnesota Vikings player for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the 49ers on Monday night.

But it was not the play that got the most attention during the week.

Vikings safety Josh Metelllus was fined $11,167 for leading with his helmet to strike 49ers tight end George Kittle on a 16-yard pass play in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The play did not draw a flag, but Metellus was fined for “unnecessary roughness," the league announced on Saturday.

However, Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was not fined for the hit that likely sent 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy into the NFL’s concussion protocol. There was no penalty called on the play.

Purdy might have sustained the injury when Hicks came over the top of the pile and delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on a third-and-1 quarterback sneak play with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Purdy was stopped for no gain on the play. The 49ers ran the same play on fourth down, and Purdy picked up two yards for a first down.

On the next play, Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum intercepted Purdy’s pass intended for Jauan Jennings

On the team’s flight home, Purdy first reported concussion symptoms. He was placed in the NFL concussion protocol on Tuesday.

Purdy was symptom-free and able to take part in a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

The next day, he progressed far enough through the protocol to be limited in practice.

Purdy was a full participant in practice on Friday, and the 49ers announced on Saturday that he cleared concussion protocol and was available to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers listed Purdy as “questionable” on Friday. They removed any injury designation after he cleared the protocol.

The NFL did not fine any 49ers players for actions deemed illegal or unnecessary from their Week 7 game against the Vikings.

