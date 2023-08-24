Report: Lance valued at Day 3 pick by execs in possible trade

Trey Lance could be on the move after the 49ers officially named veteran quarterback Sam Darnold the backup to starter Brocker Purdy on Wednesday.

While there could be a handful of teams that might have interest in the former No. 3 pick, any trade would depend on how NFL teams value Lance and what San Francisco's asking price would be.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz spoke with multiple league executives, who measured Lance's value at an early Day 3 NFL Draft pick.

One assistant general manager told Schultz he doesn't believe the 49ers would pull the trigger on a trade unless they received more in return because of how highly the team still values him.

Have spoken with several NFL executives about Trey Lance’s potential value: Sense is an early Day 3 pick is probably about right, although higher is feasible.



One assistant GM noted he wasn’t convinced the #49ers pull the trigger unless they received more. “He’s too talented to… pic.twitter.com/sKAmD2HGvT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2023

San Francisco famously traded three first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins in order to select Lance with the third pick in the 2021 draft. If Lance is worth just a fourth- or fifth-round pick two-plus years later, that certainly is a bleak reality for the 49ers.

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch hope Lance remains with the 49ers for the 2023 season, but acknowledged they would be open to trading the young quarterback if he indeed wanted a change of scenery.

If that's the case, it doesn't sound like the 49ers will receive much in return for the quarterback they once believed would be the future face of the franchise.

