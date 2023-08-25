Social media erupts after 49ers trade Lance to Cowboys

The Trey Lance era is over in San Francisco.

The 49ers traded Lance -- the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft -- to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick on Friday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, just hours ahead of their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On draft night in 2021, San Francisco sent three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots and select Lance, making him its hopeful quarterback of the future. But he only started four games in a 49ers uniform -- two as a rookie in 2021 and two last year before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Cowboys QB depth chart (before today):



1, Dak Prescott

2, Cooper Rush

3, Will Grier



Cowboys QB depth chart (before today):

1, Dak Prescott
2, Cooper Rush
3, Will Grier

Now, Trey Lance will get there and see where he fits in.

49ers traded 3 first round draft picks to draft Trey Lance No. 3 overall



if that wasn't bad enough, the 10 players drafted after Lance:



Kyle Pitts

Ja'Marr Chase

Jaylen Waddle

Penei Sewell

Jaycee Horn

Patrick Surtain II

DeVonta Smith

Justin Fields

Micah Parsons

Rashawn Slater https://t.co/ChFX7Hi72B — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 23, 2023

The 49ers now will enter the 2023 NFL season with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback and Sam Darnold as their backup. Brandon Allen likely will earn a roster spot as the team's third option under center.

