Williams planning new 49ers' playoff Bumpboxx pregame song

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' pregame Bumpboxx ritual will continue with a new song heading into their 2024 NFL playoff opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel are the players who select the song that plays on the giant Bluetooth speaker system as the team makes their way into the tunnel for their field entrance prior to the game.

The tradition is, that as long as the team keeps winning, the song will remain the same. Following a loss, the All-Pro left tackle and wide receiver choose a new song.

“Oh man, that’s a good question,” Samuel told NBC Sports Bay Area when asked what song would be playing prior to the NFC divisional-round game on Saturday. “We haven’t spoken about it yet. Ask Trent.”

While the song would normally change due to the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, it wasn’t a normal game, as several starters played a limited number of snaps, if at all. But it appears a song switch still is in order.

“We probably need a playoff song,” Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Thanks for putting my mind back on that, we need to choose.”

The 49ers have played a varying range of songs to raise their energy levels as they head to the field before kickoff. During their run to Super Bowl LIV in 2019, Roddy Ricch’s song “The Box” was their pregame anthem.

More recently Williams and Samuel have leaned towards songs by rapper NBA YoungBoy. “B---h let’s do it” and “Father” have been among the songs used during the 2023 season.

No matter what song Williams and Samuel chose, there is no doubt that the team will be focused and energized as the run onto the Levi's Stadium field for their 5:15 p.m. PT kick off against the Packers on Saturday.

