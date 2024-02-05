Lisa McCaffrey jokingly boycotting Taylor Swift amid Super Bowl week

Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa has bad blood with Taylor Swift.

At least momentarily.

While Lisa's son and the 49ers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas, the loyal and committed supermom joked that she is boycotting Swift's music all week because the international pop star is dating the enemy, aka Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift's songs for the next 11 days," McCaffrey said Friday on her "Your Mom" podcast with Ashley Adamson. "I love her. I love the relationship, but yeah. We are boycotting any T Swift songs. It's hard for me because I have her on my running playlist and everything, but if she pops up, and me and my oldest son Max are big Swifties, nope.

"She's dead to us this week."

Swift and Kelce took the NFL world by storm when their relationship went public earlier this season.

When she isn't selling out shows around the world or breaking records with her 14-time Grammy award-winning songwriting, Swift is in a suite supporting her NFL star boyfriend -- and seemingly enjoying herself doing so.

But with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line, Swift has temporarily lost a fan as McCaffrey is putting family over fandom -- at least until Sunday.

