Source: 49ers interviewed Raiders safeties coach Alexander for DC job

The 49ers have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander for their open defensive coordinator position, a source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows first reported news of Alexander's interview.

The 39-year-old Alexander joins Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, 49ers defensive pass game coordinator Nick Sorensen, 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as confirmed candidates for the opening.

Alexander spent five years as an NFL player, including two seasons with the Detroit Lions where he played with Bullocks. Both were second-round draft picks for the Lions — Bullocks in 2006 and Alexander in 2007.

Alexander began his coaching career in 2013 at Arkansas State and spent the next several seasons at various colleges, including Washington, Indiana State, Montana State and Cal.

In 2020, Alexander was hired by the Miami Dolphins as their defensive backs coach, a position he held until joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hired Alexander as his safeties coach earlier this year before he interviewing with the 49ers.

The 49ers' defensive coordinator opening is a result of the organization parting ways with Steve Wilks after one season.

