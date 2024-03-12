Why 49ers moving on from Darnold in free agency makes sense

The Minnesota Vikings, in need of a quarterback after Kirk Cousins' four-year contract agreement with the Atlanta Falcons, made Sam Darnold a one-year, $10 million offer he couldn’t refuse. It also was an offer that the 49ers -- who’ve tried to rework some of their most expensive player contracts -- simply couldn't or shouldn’t match.

Darnold signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal last year to be an experienced backup behind Brock Purdy, who was recovering from elbow surgery at the time. But with no lingering questions regarding Purdy’s health this offseason, the 49ers don't need to commit that kind of money to their No. 2 quarterback.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have the utmost confidence in Purdy as their starter and Brandon Allen, who agreed to a one-year contract extension Monday, as his backup. The 49ers still need to add to their quarterback room, though, and either will entertain inexpensive free-agent options or later-round draft picks to keep costs low.

Last season, the 49ers kept four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster through training camp, as they knew Purdy’s reps would be limited during his recovery. But three quarterbacks on the roster this summer could be a viable scenario.

Purdy’s rookie contract, which will pay him $985,000 next season, keeps him as a low-cost starter for one more year, allowing the 49ers to add free agents and try to work out extensions with key skill players such as All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

While there still is no news on a potential agreement with Aiyuk, fiscal planning by San Francisco’s front office will give the team more room to work. That means keeping quarterback contracts at an affordable level and moving on from Darnold.

