Saleh shares funny Staley anecdote to describe Bosa's dominance 

How does one precisely describe Nick Bosa’s dominance on the gridiron?

Could it be through his physical presence? Or could it be through detailing one of his 53.5 sacks?

Surely, there’s a handful of ways to do it, but when it was New York Jets coach Robert Saleh’s chance, the former 49ers defensive coordinator opted for a humorous Joe Staley anecdote.

"I've never seen a D-end make a tackle whiff as often as he did, especially as he did," Saleh said of Bosa on Saturday.

Through fierce play and unwavering leadership, San Francisco’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has earned his place as one of the NFL’s premier edge rushers.

The 26-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, earned 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was named first team All-Pro that year after leading the league in sacks with 18.5 despite entering just his sixth season.

The Ohio State product always had it, and Saleh recalls exactly when a young Bosa began to give Staley trouble, which the legendary 49er never could solve.

"It was absolutely fascinating,” Saleh added. “I remember vividly Joe Staley during Bosa's first training camp was just having trouble after the first couple of days.

“Bosa was all the rage, and I got asked about it. I said he's a rookie; Joe will figure it out. He never figured it out. No offense, Joe.

“[Bosa] has elite hand-eye coordination, power, can win inside, outside or through you. Elite football IQ. He's a tremendous football player, and if you ever see him up close, his thighs are like this podium. Ridiculous."

Saleh wasn’t wrong then, and he certainly isn’t wrong now.

