QB Brock Purdy active for 49ers-Broncos preseason game

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy will receive live reps in the 49ers' second preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

With the starting quarterback active, the starting offensive line also will be on the field. Purdy is expected to play a few series as he begins preparing for the 49ers' 2023 season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

This will be Purdy's first game reps since suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the NFC Championship game in late January. The second-year quarterback has taken all of his reps with the first team since returning to practice after recovering from surgery in March.

Several 49ers starters will sit out of the second preseason contest, including tight end George Kittle who still is working through an adductor injury. Safety George Odum, linebacker Oren Burks and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who was seen on the field pregame with a cast on his left wrist, also will not play.

Wide receiver Danny Gray will be active Saturday after sitting out practices in Las Vegas.

Here are more players who will be ACTIVE for San Francisco's second preseason contest:

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Brandon Aiyuk

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner

DL Javon Hargrave

DL Arik Armstead

CB Charvarius Ward

CS Deommodore Lenoir

S Talanoa Hufanga

Running back Christian McCaffrey will not suit up for the game, nor will left tackle Trent Williams. On the defensive side, safety Tashaun Gipson and defensive linemen Drake Jackson and Kalia Davis will not play.

After Purdy is done for the day, Sam Darnold will be seen under center followed by Trey Lance and Brandon Allen. Expect most of the starters to head to the sidelines once they have a few offensive series under their belt.

If, however, the offense puts together a lengthy productive drive that ends in a touchdown, coach Kyle Shanahan could call it a night for his starters.

