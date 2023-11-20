How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers in Week 11 win vs. Buccaneers

Brock Purdy had his best performance to date in the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and the team’s PFF grades reveal even more details.

The second-year quarterback completed 21 of his 25 attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns while under pressure on 51.6 percent of his dropbacks. Purdy completed nine of his 11 attempts for 124 yards and a 113.6 passer rating under pressure.

Purdy only missed one pass, completing 13 of 14 attempts of 10 yards or less downfield. On passes 11 to 19 yards downfield, the Iowa State product completed seven of his eight attempts, and on passes 20 yards or more downfield, Purdy completed two of his three passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Since Week 8, Purdy is averaging 12.1 yards per attempt, far ahead of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has averaged 9.2 yards per attempt.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 11 PFF grades:

OFFENSE:

TE George Kittle - 87.8

Kittle received the top overall grade on the 49ers' offense, catching eight of his nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Fifty-six of Kittle's yards came after the catch, and the All-Pro tight end was effective in pass protection with a 72.9 grade.

Kittle also forced two missed tackles and got past the sticks for five first downs as a receiver.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 87.6

Aiyuk was given the second-highest grade on the offense behind Kittle, catching five of his six targets for 156 yards and a touchdown. All five of Aiyuk’s catches resulted in a first down or a touchdown. Aiyuk lined up for 23 plays out wide and 11 in the slot.

RB Christian McCaffrey — 69.7

McCaffrey registered 21 carries for 78 yards, giving him an average of 3.7 yards per carry -- but 51 of those yards came after contact. The All-Pro running back caught all five of his targets for 25 yards and was responsible for six of San Francisco’s 22 first downs.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams — 74.8 overall, 68.9 pass blocking (one hurry)

LG Jon Feliciano — 67.8 overall, 50.8 pass blocking (three hurries)

C Jake Brendel — 56.4 overall, 50.0 pass blocking (three hurries)

RG Spencer Burford — 58.5 overall, 15.0 pass blocking (one sack, three hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz — 59.5 overall, 55.7 pass blocking (two hurries)

DEFENSE:

LB Fred Warner - 83.9

Warner received the top score on defense with his involvement across all levels. The All-Pro linebacker registered a quarterback sack (PFF counts half sacks as 1.0), forced a fumble and registered seven total stops. In coverage, Warner allowed catches on all six targets, but for only 20 total yards.

DL Arik Armstead - 83.6

Armstead received the second-highest grade with his production on the interior of the line with a 91.2 pass rush grade. The veteran lineman registered a career-high 12 pressures on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield with one sack, one hit and 10 hurries.

S Tashaun Gibson - 80.1

The veteran safety received the third-highest grade on defense, allowing one catch on four targets for three yards. Gipson also registered a pass breakup and did not miss any tackles.

S Ji'Ayir Brown - 76.8

The rookie was on the field for 36 defensive snaps and allowed one reception for 41 yards on two targets, but also broke up two passes and snagged one interception.

ODDS AND ENDS:

The entire defense got involved in the pass rush with 38 total pressures -- six sacks, four hits and 28 hurries.

Arik Armstead - one sack, one hit, 10 hurries

Nick Bosa - two sacks, one hit, six hurries

Chase Young - one hit, four hurries

Javon Hargrave - one hit, three hurries

Fred Warner - one sack, one hurry

Tashaun Gipson - two hurries

Javon Kinlaw - one hurry

Dre Greenlaw - one sack

Isaiah Oliver - one hit

Clelin Ferrell - one hurry

The 49ers had Mayfield under pressure on 52 percent of his dropbacks (26 of 50).

