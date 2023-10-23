Bosa rips his own performance after 49ers fail to sack Vikings QB Cousins

A few glaring numbers stand out from the 49ers’ 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled through his first career game with multiple interceptions. San Francisco lost the time-of-possession battle by over 10 minutes. And the 49ers’ star-studded pass rush did not sack Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins once.

Nick Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the face of the 49ers’ defense, gave himself a harsh critique after the game.

“You kind of get lulled to sleep by some of the protections,” Bosa told reporters in Minneapolis. “When those [opportunities] come, you have to be ready for them. I’m not sure how it went for the other three guys; I can only focus on myself. There were definitely a couple opportunities there where I could’ve changed the game.

“I needed to do that with the kind of player I’m supposed to be.”

Bosa became the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback in September after signing a five-year, $170 million contract extension to stay in the Bay Area.

Through seven games, Bosa has recorded just 2.5 sacks. Through his first seven games last season, Bosa tallied 8.5 sacks.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joined Bosa in expressing disappointment in his defensive line after the team’s second consecutive loss.

“We didn’t have any sacks today,” Shanahan said. “When you go against a quarterback like that, you’ve got to make him uncomfortable. He didn’t seem too uncomfortable.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw an interception on his second pass attempt of the game. He stood tall in the pocket the rest of the night, however, finishing the game with a season-high 378 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Cousins had been sacked at least twice in the Vikings’ previous six games. He stayed off the U.S. Bank Stadium turf Monday night.

“We have a lot of really good players on the D-line and obviously a lot invested in it,” Bosa said. “You have to make the plays when they’re there.”

