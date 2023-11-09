Bosa reveals phone call with Young after 49ers-Commanders trade

Five years after dominating the field together at Ohio State, Nick Bosa and Chase Young are teammates once again.

This time, it's in the NFL with the 49ers.

San Francisco acquired the defensive end from the Washington Commanders for a special compensatory draft pick at last week's NFL trade deadline. Just a few moments after learning about the move, Bosa immediately gave his old pal a call.

"George [Kittle] called me and let me know and then I FaceTimed [Young] right away," Bosa revealed to reporters Thursday. "I was in here. It was just shocking, honestly. We didn't ever expect to play together. It's a little weird seeing him walking around this building."

Former Buckeyes reunited 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vpcN5FNaGN — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 9, 2023

Young referred to Bosa as a big brother from their Buckeyes domination, and he's excited to reunite with the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2017 at Ohio State, Bosa registered 16.0 sacks, while Young had 3.5 sacks as a sophomore. The following season, Young registered 10.5 sacks, but Bosa’s season was over after just three games due to a groin injury.

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, selected by Washington. While the two players went their separate ways, they kept in contact as much as possible.

"We kept in touch, but obviously we're both doing our own thing," Bosa said. "But we were really close at Ohio State and it's good to have him back."

Bosa's favorite memory with Young at Ohio State?

"I think the year where I got ended early with my groin," Bosa said. "We were just dominating together which was a lot of fun."

They now hope to do the same this season with the 49ers.

