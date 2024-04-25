What NFL scouting reports reveal about 49ers first-round pick Pearsall

The 49ers surprised many by selecting Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, adding yet another weapon to their loaded offense.

Check out 49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall's top highlights from his days at Florida ⬇ pic.twitter.com/KiH0q3nyjD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 26, 2024

But what exactly is San Francisco getting in the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout? We've compiled NFL scouting reports to answer that exact question, and here's what evaluators have to say.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks declared he loves Pearsall's game in his scouting report for the Florida product. With Pearsall's ability to gain separation, he could be a good match for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who tallied 1,798 of his 4,280 passing yards in 2023 on intermediate passes of 10 to 19 yards, per PFF.

That's thanks in part to San Francisco's incredible YAC attack -- and it looks like Pearsall will fit right in with a 49ers offense that excels in yards after the catch.

"He’s a route-runner extraordinaire who has mastered the art of separating over the middle of the field," Brooks wrote about Pearsall. "The Florida prospect is a big-time playmaker and possesses the run-after-the-catch ability that the 49ers love."

With Brandon Aiyuk set for a new contract and trade rumors also swirling around Deebo Samuel, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes Pearsall helps alleviate those concerns for the 49ers.

"A fantastic player from the slot, Pearsall gives the 49ers height, speed and a great jump ball player should Deebo Samuel or Aiyuk be moved in the future," Miller wrote. "This is a pick for the future."

ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench, however, called the No. 31 pick a "slight reach" for the 49ers -- but nothing too far off from how he rated Pearsall.

"There are three receivers I have ranked ahead of Pearsall still on the board, but he is the 35th overall player so taking him here clearly isn't a major reach," Muench wrote.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports called San Francisco's Pearsall pick "strange."

"Do they need one? If so, why Pearsall?" Prisco asked. "Unless they are trading Brandon Aiyuk, why take this guy? It’s a luxury pick."

Pearsall's scouting report on CBSSports.com makes the wideout's strengths clear: He's an "impeccable" route-runner with "awesome" start-stop ability who rarely drops the football. But according to this report, despite that reliability, Pearsall "just doesn't possess major upside."

The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino listed acceleration and burst, route-running detail and big-catch radius as Pearsall's top three strengths. But the receiver's downfield speed, ability to finish through contact and strength against press coverage are identified as his three weaknesses.

"Ricky Pearsall fits what the San Francisco 49ers want to do, but his lack of physicality and athletic upside are glaring," Valentino wrote. "This was a reach before even considering the other talent on the board. They could've grabbed someone less reliant on their scheme."

