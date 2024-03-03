Which positions 49ers prioritized in reported combine meetings

The time for chatting at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine officially has come and gone, and the 49ers spent plenty of time meeting with draft prospects they hope can help them win a sixth Super Bowl.

Per reports, San Francisco met with 41 prospects at the combine from nearly every position group -- though it's clear the team prioritized some over others.

Here are the athletes the 49ers reportedly met with this week (h/t Steph Sanchez of 49ers Webzone):

Wide Receiver/Tight End (11)

Offensive Line (10)

Secondary (9)

Defensive Line (6)

Running Back (3)

Linebacker (1)

LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Quarterback (1)

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

