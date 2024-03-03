Which positions 49ers prioritized in reported combine meetings

The time for chatting at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine officially has come and gone, and the 49ers spent plenty of time meeting with draft prospects they hope can help them win a sixth Super Bowl.
Per reports, San Francisco met with 41 prospects at the combine from nearly every position group -- though it's clear the team prioritized some over others.
Here are the athletes the 49ers reportedly met with this week (h/t Steph Sanchez of 49ers Webzone):
Wide Receiver/Tight End (11)
- TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
- TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
- TE Jared Wiley, TCU
- WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
- WR Bub Means, Pitt
- WR Brenden Rice, USC
- WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Offensive Line (10)
- OT/OG Isaiah Adams, Illinois
- OT Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
- OL Graham Barton, Duke
- OC Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- OT Javon Foster, Missouri
- OT JC Latham, Alabama
- OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
- OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- OT Patrick Paul, Houston
- OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Secondary (9)
- S Calen Bullock, USC
- CB DJ James, Auburn
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- CB Max Melton, Rutgers
- S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
- CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
- S Sione Vaki, Utah
Defensive Line (6)
- EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
- DE Jonah Elliss, Utah
- DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
- DT Maason Smith, LSU
- EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy
Running Back (3)
- RB Daijun Edwards, Georgia
- RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
- RB Jahwar Jordan, Louisville
Linebacker (1)
- LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Quarterback (1)
- QB Michael Pratt, Tulane