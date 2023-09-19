Report: Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby visits 49ers

Light on cornerback depth, the 49ers reportedly have met with a nine-year veteran at the position.

Bradley Roby, a former first-round pick who previously has played for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, visited the 49ers on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Saints cut Roby at the end of August after the 31-year-old spent two seasons with New Orleans in 2021 and 2022. He started 10 games for the Saints last season and appeared in 13, registering 36 tackles, one for a loss, with five passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

The 49ers have an extra roster spot to fill after second-year corner Samuel Womack was placed on injured reserve last week with an MCL injury. With Womack expected to miss six to eight weeks, fellow defensive backs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir getting banged up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and practice squad safety Qwuantrezz Knight being signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, San Francisco could use reinforcements for its defensive backfield depth.

Roby is known for his dominance in man coverage -- which would fit right in on the 49ers under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. After failing to make the Saints' 53-man roster, maybe he'll get a fresh start in the Bay.

