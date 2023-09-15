49ers injury report: Womack (MCL) placed on IR, out 6 to 8 weeks

SANTA CLARA — Cornerback Samuel Womack is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks with a knee injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Womack will be placed on injured reserve, Shanahan said, meaning he won't be available for backup duties and special-teams play when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The 49ers have yet to decide on the corresponding roster move to fill Womack’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Womack sustained the injury to his medial collateral ligament (MCL) late in practice Wednesday.

Womack’s condition is the only injury concern for the 49ers as they travels this weekend to face the Rams in an NFC West matchup.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out practice Wednesday to rest a bothersome groin, but he is not even listed on the team’s injury report.

Womack played nine snaps of defense and 17 plays on special teams in the 49ers’ 30-7 Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams’ biggest injury concern is rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is nursing an oblique strain.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that he expects Nacua to play against the 49ers. Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards in his NFL debut last week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams were 30-13 upset winners in Seattle.

49ers injury report

Out

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Rams injury report

Questionable

WR Puka Nacua (oblique)

LB Ernest Jones (illness)

C Coleman Shelton (toe)

S Russ Yeast (knee)

