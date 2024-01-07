Super Wild Card Weekend matchups set ahead of 49ers' playoff bye

And then there were 14.

That's the number of NFL teams that are headed to the playoffs, which begin next week. The regular season concluded Sunday, with the final division titles and last playoff berths determined during a thrilling 14-game slate.

The 49ers, of course, clinched the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed in Week 17 and will received a first-round bye as Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off next Saturday.

Joining San Francisco, the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as division winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and either the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins, who play for the AFC East title on Sunday Night Football.

Clinching a wild-card spot alongside the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams were the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

The AFC wild-card matchups will be determined by the outcome of Sunday's Dolphins-Bills game. The NFC wild-card matchups are set, with the top-seeded 49ers enjoying their bye:

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Dolphins defeat Bills)

No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Miami Dolphins

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans

AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Bills defeat Dolphins)

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers defeat No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans

Each team will soon begin what they hope is a long playoff run that ends in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here is the schedule for the NFL playoffs.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 13.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC championship, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

NFL championship, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11 - at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

