NFL fines 49ers' Warner, Lenoir for roles in Metcalf scuffle

The NFL on Saturday fined 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and linebacker Fred Warner for their scuffle with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in Week 14.

Lenoir was fined $5,617, while Warner was docked $10,927.

However, the NFL’s biggest fine was reserved for Metcalf, whom the league fined $19,123.

Metcalf has been fined six times during the 2023 NFL season for a total of $75,686.

Lenoir joined the fourth-quarter fracas at Levi’s Stadium when Metcalf went after Warner. Metcalf made a hard tackle of Warner after he already lateralled the ball to teammate Dre Greenlaw following an interception. Warner gave Metcalf a shove in the back, and Metcalf grabbed Warner.

The 49ers and Seahawks got into it after DK Metcalf threw Fred Warner to the ground



pic.twitter.com/wHRfjJLOzU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

Both Lenoir and Metcalf were ejected from the game.

“You’ve got to have an edge in this league to kind of get you over the top, and Demo’s found a good way of doing that because he's playing at a higher level each and every year,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Lenoir.

“But that's the line you can't cross. If you get a penalty, you're wrong. If you get ejected, you're twice as wrong.”

Two other Seahawks players were fined from the Week 14 activity.

Seattle’s DeeJay Dallas was fined $6,297 for an unnecessary roughness penalty on 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky. And receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.

