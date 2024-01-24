Ticket prices skyrocket for 49ers vs. Lions NFC title game

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will feel the advantage of the Faithful while playing in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seat’s proprietary algorithm, “Fan Forecast,” the Faithful have a strong advantage with 82 percent of the crowd supporting the red and gold. But attending the game comes at a high financial cost with prices at a premium -- especially compared to the AFC Championship Game.

The average price to attend Sunday’s game between the 49ers and the Detroit Lions is $941 per seat, which is 43 percent higher than the AFC Championship between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, an average price of $658 per ticket.

The 49ers-Lions matchup is trending as the second-hottest NFC Championship ticket in 13 years, second only to last season’s 2023 NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Tickets are starting at $448 for Sunday’s matchup.

Hottest NFC Championship Tickets (Since 2011) - Average Sold Price

1. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1/29/23 - $974

2. Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 1/28/24 - $941

3. San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1/30/22 - $835

4. Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 1/21/18 - $549

5. Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 1/20/19 - $543

The roar of the crowd at the end of the Divisional win over the Green Bay Packers was deafening especially as the defense was on the field at the end of the game. The cheers as Dre Greenlaw snagged his second interception to seal the win for the 49ers caused the Stadium to vibrate.

The decibel level will likely be the same or louder as the 49ers kickoff on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. PT to see which team will represent the NFC in Las Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII.

