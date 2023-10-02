49ers tout enormous economic impact of 10-year-old Levi's Stadium

This marks the 10th season the 49ers have played their home games at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The 40-mile move south from Candlestick Park reportedly has provided huge financial impacts in the community despite Santa Clara's contentious legal and political differences with the organization.

The 49ers on Monday released an economic impact report to announce the stadium has generated more than $2 billion through 49ers games, one Super Bowl, other major sporting events and concerts.

In 2026, the stadium will host Super Bowl LX, as well as games in the FIFA World Cup.

“We have always seen Levi's Stadium as a powerful economic engine for this community and the region, and we’re proud this report shows that over nearly a decade we have lived up to that potential and promise,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement.

“We’ve worked hard to deliver for the community, and it’s gratifying to see that the dedication we’ve put into hosting 150-plus events is translating to billions of dollars for our neighbors.”

The report documented Levi’s Stadium has generated $546 million in personal earnings for local employees and approximately $470 million in revenues for local municipalities.

The venue has hosted more than 8.7 million attendees over hundreds of events.

The 49ers announced the Stadium Authority is decades ahead of schedule in repaying the cost of construction, saving approximately $100 million in interest costs.

“Levi's Stadium is an integral part of the Santa Clara community — as an employer, a tax and revenue driver for the City, and as a dynamic cultural attraction,” Santa Clara City Councilmember Karen Hardy said.

“We have worked hard to ensure that Santa Clarans are benefiting from the Stadium, and this report is an encouraging sign that for the past decade we’ve been able to accomplish that.”

From April 2022 to March 2023, the stadium generated $251 million in economic impact, according to the report. The lineup of events included 12 NFL games and seven concerts, including Coldplay, Elton John, and The Weeknd.

This year has already been a big year with Ed Sheeran’s recent Mathematics Tour ranking as the most highly attended event ever held at Levi's Stadium.

Taylor Swift’s two-night The Eras Tour was the most impactful concert in the stadium’s history, according to the report, generating an estimated $33.5 million in economic impact for local businesses and $8.9 million in personal earnings for residents and workers.

“The economic impact report shows that Levi's Stadium has been extremely successful in driving local economic impact in the surrounding community, far eclipsing the investment needed to build the stadium and operate it,” said Dan Rascher, Ph.D., President of SportsEconomics, LLC.

“Our study shows that events and operations of the stadium equate to over 1,000 local full time equivalent jobs each year, over 1 million spectators per year, and millions of dollars in revenues to various public entities, all of which wouldn’t happen without the presence of the stadium. Unsurprisingly the most notable and famous events drive the most activity, like the Super Bowl, or home playoff games, and we expect that trend will continue over the life of the stadium.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast