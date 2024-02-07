Glazer confident Shanahan won't change despite pressure to win Super Bowl

Kyle Shanahan has another chance to capture the Lombardi Trophy that has eluded him when the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After two crushing Super Bowl losses, one as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator and the most recent in 2020 with the 49ers, the weight is on Shanahan's shoulders.

"A ton," FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt during a Radio Row interview on Wednesday when asked about how much pressure is on Shanahan. "A ton. A ton. But whether he had been in one or not, they all put pressure on themselves. But a ton of pressure on himself."

Glazer knows that despite Shanahan's burning desire to win a Super Bowl, the 49ers coach won't step out of character in terms of how he calls Sunday's game.

"I think he'll be the same guy," Glazer told Britt. "He's not going to change up because of that pressure. Nothing is going to happen because of that but Kyle's still going to call the same game. He's going to be the same. There's not too many coaches in the league who are teachers and coaches and motivators. Kyle is all three."

Shanahan was forced to address his two Super Bowl defeats while talking to reporters Tuesday in Las Vegas, and he's just happy he has a shot to exorcise those demons.

“I’ve been able to coach in two Super Bowls and both of them are heartbreaking,” Shanahan said. “Those things last a while. But it’s all about getting back there again, and that’s what I’m excited for today.”

Shanahan and the 49ers worked hard to return to the Super Bowl, and if they complete the job Sunday against the Chiefs, his past won't be the first topic brought up when discussing his full NFL story.

