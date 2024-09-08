Why Shanahan chose Allen over Dobbs as 49ers' backup QB

Kyle Shanahan finally sided with Brandon Allen as the 49ers' backup quarterback over Josh Dobbs after an extensive training camp battle.

Though Dobbs appeared to play better during the preseason, Shanahan revealed why Allen -- San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold last season -- got the nod over Dobbs.

The 49ers coach explained during Saturday's media availability that the narrow race came down to Allen's longer tenure with the team.

"You got to make a decision," Shanahan told reporters. "Usually, I don't want to have to make it -- usually, I want it to be that obvious, just let it play out.

"Brandon had the head start just being here. I thought he did some better things in practice."

Shanahan explains the decision to make Brandon Allen the backup QB over Josh Dobbs pic.twitter.com/QpSD6O3LTR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 7, 2024

After Darnold left for the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, Dobbs signed a one-year, $2.35 million contract with the 49ers. He's set to remain on the 53-man roster as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback this season.

"I thought Josh really closed the gap in the games, and I honestly would've loved another week with them to have to decide," Shanahan affirmed. "But you got to definitely list it one way since the third [quarterback] only comes in case of emergency."

Dobbs admitted to The San Francisco Chronicle this week that he thought he had earned the backup role thanks to his flashy play in San Francisco's three preseason contests.

Shanahan also noted that Allen's play style helped give him the edge in the competition in case anything were to happen to starter Brock Purdy.

"Brandon has a little more similarities to Brock, which made us lean that way," Shanahan concluded. "But it wasn't anything against Josh. It was really a tough decision, and we just had to make one."

Nevertheless, 49ers Faithful will hope that Purdy remains healthy all season to render Shanahan's decision meaningless as San Francisco chases another deep playoff run.

