Why Juszczyk, 49ers parting ways would have been a colossal mistake

The 49ers get cap savings and retain the league’s best fullback. That’s a win-win.

Kyle Juszczyk remains with the 49ers for at least one more season after reportedly agreeing to a contract restructure for the 2024 NFL season. San Francisco feature the fullback position more than any team in the NFL. That’s a win for him.

Agent Joe Linta reported Wednesday on social media that Juszczyk will be back for his eighth season with the 49ers.

Congrats to John Lynch and the 49’ers for placing a JUICE order today 🧃🧃🧃@JuiceCheck44 is BACK! @49ers #Faithful — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 13, 2024

Not coincidentally, Juszczyk was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his seven seasons in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in his final season with the Baltimore Ravens, too.

Juszczyk, 32, wrapped up his 11th NFL season and addressed the issue of his football future two days after the 49ers’ crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

“Any time anybody has ever asked me about retirement or anything like that, I always say, ‘I’m going to go until the wheels fall off,’” Juszczyk said. “I may do that. You just never know.

“You got to reevaluate at the end of every season. I will definitely say, I am nowhere close to that point in my career. I feel fantastic. My body still feels like I’m in my mid-20s. So I’m going to do this as long as I can.”

Juszczyk was scheduled to make $5.75 million, plus $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses. If the sides did not come to an agreement on a new, reduced contract, the 49ers could have released him.

But the sides avoided that drastic action with a new deal that lowers his base salary and creates $1.75 million in salary-cap space, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

49ers and Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk reached agreement on a restructured contract that will free up about $1.75 million against San Francisco’s salary cap. pic.twitter.com/oYst7KW4zl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Juszczyk played 46 percent of the 49ers’ offensive snaps last season, used mostly as a lead-blocker for running back Christian McCaffrey, the NFL’s leading rusher.

Juszczyk caught just 14 passes for 114 yards. It was his lowest reception tally since he did not catch a pass during his rookie season. He added four receptions for 64 yards in the postseason. Juszczyk also carried five times for 6 yards in the regular season while producing two first downs.

Juszczyk said the outcome of the Super Bowl did not play a role in his wanting to continue his career but he recognizes he is another year closer to the end.

“I definitely cherish these opportunities a little bit more because I have that perspective on how hard it is," Juszczyk said.

