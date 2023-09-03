Juszczyk praises two-way Colorado star and 49ers fan Travis Hunter

The more you can do.
That's Kyle Juszczyk's NFL motto, so it's no wonder the 49ers fullback took notice of two-way player Travis Hunter in Colorado's stunning upset of TCU on Saturday.
Playing on both offense and defense for the Buffaloes, Hunter became the first Division I player in the past 20 seasons to have 100 receiving yards and an interception in the same game.
Like Hunter, Juszczyk also has a do-it-all attitude, serving as a critical piece in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme and finding other ways to get involved.
When he isn't serving as an emergency quarterback for San Francisco or filling in as a field-goal placeholder, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection can be found preparing for any other scenario he might find himself in -- like punt returns.
San Francisco 49ers
Considering the 49ers' potent offense and vaunted defense, it's hard for the Faithful -- let alone any NFL fan -- not to imagine the possibilities of having a player like Hunter on both sides of the ball. And it's likely the college sophomore has imagined playing for San Francisco, too, as the 49ers are his favorite pro football team.
In the same livestream, Hunter went on to note he'd most like to stay in Colorado should he be drafted, meaning his desired destination would be the Denver Broncos.
But if the 49ers' front office does have interest in eventually drafting Hunter, Juszczyk certainly would have some great advice for a fellow Swiss Army knife.