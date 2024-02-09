Cousins pulling for 49ers, Shanahan in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

Most of the NFL world likely will root for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and that includes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins joined CBS Mornings on Friday to discuss the upcoming matchup between the two heavyweights in Las Vegas, Nevada. (h/t WCCO News' Cole Premo)

"It's a great matchup and you feel the magnitude," Cousins said. "You feel on every snap that the play, that penalty, that catch, that drop, could be the difference in winning a world championship — or going home."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From one Shanahan quarterback to another, Cousins has been impressed watching Brock Purdy thrive in his former coach's complex system.

"If I was him in my second year, I'd be pretty overwhelmed," Cousins said of Purdy. "He's shown a cool under pressure for the last two years. He's played in many big games."

The veteran quarterback, who played for Shanahan in Washington in 2012 and 2013 is rooting for the 49ers coach on Sunday and believes San Francisco will squeak out a 28-27 win over the Chiefs.

"He doesn't have a ring yet," Cousins added. "He deserves one. He's probably the best coach in football."

While rumors of Shanahan potentially pursuing Cousins in free agency have persisted over the years, it's clear the 49ers coach has found his guy in Purdy, who Cousins is rooting for on Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast