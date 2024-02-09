Why Giants' Thibodeaux called 49ers' Lenoir ‘Bump and Run' at Oregon

Before Deommodore Lenoir was a 49ers starting cornerback, he was a defensive back at the University of Oregon, where he made a name for himself as a Duck.

In a conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan on Friday at Super Bowl Radio Row, Lenoir’s Oregon teammate and current New York Giants defensive lineman, Kayvon Thibodeaux, shared what Lenoir's nickname in college was.

“We used to call him 'Bump and Run,'” Thibodeaux told Chan. “He’s a guy who can play man (coverage), zone (coverage). He can cover anybody. He can fit the run. He’s been doing it right, so I’m happy (for) him. I reached out to him the other day, I let him know I’m proud of him. Fellow Duck being in the Super Bowl, what more can you ask for?

“He’s ready for (playing both nickelback and cornerback). He’s a guy who can make tackles and guard any position on the field, he can play tight ends and he’s fast – he’s up for it. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s a guy who is infatuated with greatness. He wants to keep getting better. For me, it’s just been cool to see. I can’t wait to play against him next year when our time comes.”

Lenoir recorded 158 total tackles and six interceptions over four seasons at Oregon before the 49ers selected him with the No. 172 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A good friend, Thibodeaux is pulling for Lenoir and the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Besides supporting his former teammate, Thibodeaux also will be rooting for 49ers defensive lineman and fellow Duck Arik Armstead.

“[Armstead] definitely is like a big brother to me,” Thibodeaux said. “He’s given me a lot of gems. Even though when I was at Oregon he wasn’t there, he always would reach out, give me any wisdom that he could. So, seeing him there, his time is now.

“I got to roll with the 49ers. A lot of Oregon guys, I want to see them win.”

