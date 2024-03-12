Report: Jimmy G expected to be released by Raiders on Wednesday

It appears former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be changing teams again this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut Garoppolo on Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Russini's report also states that a few teams are interested in pursuing Garoppolo, knowing he won't be available for the first two weeks of the regular season.

Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The 31-year-old entered the 2023 season as the Raiders' starting quarterback, appearing in seven games for Las Vegas while spending a sizeable portion of the season serving as the No. 2 quarterback behind fourth-round rookie Aiden O'Connell.

Garoppolo appeared in 57 regular-season games for the 49ers, with San Francisco posting a 38-17 record in games where he was the starting quarterback from 2017 to 2022.

While the 49ers never quite got over the hump with Garoppolo as their quarterback, they did find consistent playoff success with him under center, posting a 4-2 record in the postseason in games he started.

Although San Francisco is set at quarterback with Brock Purdy piloting the 49ers' offense, there always will be plenty of memories to reflect on from Garoppolo's tenure with the team.

With veteran quarterbacks always in demand, it would be no surprise for Garoppolo to quickly find a new home.

