49ers-Rams inactives: Williams, Brendel questionable with illness

SANTA CLARA — Offensive linemen Trent Williams and Jake Brendel have illnesses that the 49ers report make them “questionable” for the team’s regular-season finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams and Brendel will be in uniform, as the 49ers did not include them on their list of seven inactive players. The 49ers (12-4) wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC last week.

The 49ers earned home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the postseason. They are set to open the postseason at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 20, or Sunday, Jan. 21.

Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy was ruled out for the game as a coach’s decision, the 49ers announced Sunday morning.

Purdy was one of the first 49ers players to arrive at Levi’s Stadium, showing up 4 1/2 hours before kickoff for a workout at the team’s practice facility. Veteran Sam Darnold is scheduled to make his first start with the 49ers. He would earn a $300,000 incentive if the 49ers win and he plays more than 25 percent of the snaps.

The Rams have already decided to rest many of their top players with a wild-card game awaiting next week. Los Angeles will be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

The 49ers do not have the luxury of deactivating many of their top players because they already have a handful of players who are unavailable due to injuries.

Running back Christian McCaffrey said last week that he would be able to play “100 percent,” if the 49ers’ game Sunday were important. The 49ers ruled him out with a mild calf strain.

Backup offensive lineman Ben Bartch was seen practicing shotgun snaps at center a couple hours before kickoff. Bartch could see action in place of Brendel.

Backup tackle Jaylon Moore, who recently was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, is likely to see most of the playing time at left tackle with the 49ers expected to limit Williams' playing time.

On Saturday, the 49ers placed tight end Ross Dwelley in injured reserve with an ankle injury. Dwelley would be eligible to play again this season if the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl.

Wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud fills Dwelley’s spot on the 53-man roster, as the club activated him off injured reserve.

Here is the 49ers’ complete list of inactive players:

QB Brock Purdy (coach’s decision)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

