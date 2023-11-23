Kittle hilariously requests 49ers-Seahawks Creed Thanksgiving halftime show

George Kittle will be waiting with his arms wide open for a specific act at halftime of the 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Thanksgiving clash at Lumen Field.

The All-Pro tight end had a special request for the Turkey Day edition of "Thursday Night Football."

"Hopefully in Seattle, they have Creed come out and perform like they did in Dallas that one time," Kittle said Tuesday. "That was amazing."

Kittle wants Creed to perform at halftime Thursday night 🎵💀 pic.twitter.com/18XvKJvihq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 22, 2023

Not that many could forget, but the popular American rock band performed during the halftime show of the Cowboys-Denver Broncos game in 2001.

The set featured songs like "Higher," "My Sacrifice" and "Don't Stop Dancing," while aerialists with what appeared to be white sheets made to look like angel wings flew in the air and around the stadium filled with nearly 65,000 fans.

While the epic show was one to remember, the Cowboys hoped to forget it as they lost their annual Thanksgiving game 24-16, and went on to finish the season in last place in their division with a 5-11 record.

Unfortunately for Kittle, Creed won't be performing Thursday night in Seattle, but two-time Grammy nominee Steve Aoki will take the field at halftime. Known for his high-energy performances and electric vibes, the DJ and music producer will put on a show under the bright primetime lights.

Also known for his high energy is Kittle, who also hopes to put on a show of his own as the 49ers take on a long-time NFC West foe in the Seahawks' hostile home field.

"I'm just excited about it," Kittle said. "It's a great holiday. All these families are together. And majority of the people are sitting down with the NFL games on, so you have a lot of eyes on you.

"And the fact that we play a division rival in Seattle with a great atmosphere, it just makes it that much more special.

