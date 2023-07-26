Warner has grave response to Aiyuk's training camp warning

It seems the friendly rivalry between Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk has returned to 49ers training camp this year.

Warner on Tuesday was asked if last year's on-field scuffle between the two teammates would continue this summer, or if he had his eyes set on a new victim.

"Nah. It's a healthy rivalry with everyone," Warner said. "I think what makes a great team, and I've always talked about it, having that healthy competition out there on the field amongst everyone. I think we all bring the best out of each other when we're out there, just getting after one another. And I probably expect the same this year."

But apparently, Warner wasn't aware of Aiyuk's Instagram story from earlier this week. The wide receiver on Monday put San Francisco's defense on notice, warning what's to come if they're wearing a white jersey (what the defense wears in camp).

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers reporter Jennifer Lee Chan brought Warner up to speed with Aiyuk's social media warning, and the star linebacker delivered the perfect response.

"Oh, well... good luck," he said.

Warner laughed as reporters in the room followed suit, but he wasn't joking.

Second-year defensive end Drake Jackson got into the Instagram feud with a hilarious reply to Aiyuk.

Then cornerback Deommodore Lenoir entered the chat, fueling the fire into the friendly competition.

After last year's tussle between Aiyuk and Warner, which got so intense that coach Kyle Shanahan had to stop practice, Warner said he wanted to push Aiyuk's buttons to challenge him and make him better.

While the physical battle between the offense and defense -- specifically Aiyuk and Warner -- will stop at the whistle, the intensity undeniably will continue throughout camp and into the start of the 2023 season.

