49ers injury report: D-line at full strength for matchup vs. Eagles

SANTA CLARA — Everyone on the 49ers’ 53-man roster appears to be in line to play Sunday in the team’s key matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead returned to limited practice on Friday after sitting out the other practices this week with a foot injury. He is listed as questionable for the game.

Armstead has started all 11 games this season. He ranks second on the 49ers with five sacks. He figures to be huge key in Sunday’s game with his pass rush, as well as his run defense against D’Andre Swift and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Third-string running back Jordan Mason (hamstring) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) also returned to limited practice on Friday. They also are listed as questionable for the game.

The 49ers were scheduled to travel to Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Right guard Spencer Burford (knee) should be available but could split time Sunday with veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.

The 49ers avoided major injuries this season until two weeks ago, when All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee.

On Thanksgiving, backup safety and core special-teams player George Odum sustained a torn right biceps. He underwent surgery on Tuesday. Odum set the goal of returning in the postseason after his anticipated two-month recovery period.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was added to the team's status report Friday and went through limited practice with an unspecified toe condition. He has no injury designation, which means he will play in Sunday's game.

49ers practice report

Questionable

DT Arik Armstead (foot)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs)

Eagles practice report

Out

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee)

Doubtful

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

Questionable

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin)

