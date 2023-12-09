NFL fines Greenlaw $11K for Smith tackle in 49ers-Eagles game

Dre Greenlaw was assessed a 15-yard penalty and was ejected in the 49ers’ key Week 13 game.

And on Saturday, the NFL fined the linebacker for his actions during the 49ers’ 42-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, the NFL announced. Greenlaw is expected to appeal the fine.

Greenlaw initially was penalized for grabbing 170-pound Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith around the waist and flinging him hard to the ground along the Philadelphia sideline.

Then, long-time Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro inserted himself in the action, appearing to push Greenlaw in the chest area. Greenlaw grazed DiSandro’s face when he took a swipe at him.

Greenlaw was disqualified from the game with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter, and DiSandro was removed from the Eagles' sideline.

Coach Kyle Shanahan understandably was upset that the 49ers lost a key player from a crucial game, while the only punishment for the Eagles was for a non-coach or player to leave the sideline area.

DiSandro will not be on the Philadelphia sideline Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles announced. DiSandro will continue to fulfill all of his other duties, according to the team.

Greenlaw and DiSandro apologized to each other through intermediaries, Greenlaw said this week.

“He seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy everybody loved in the building,” Greenlaw said on Wednesday. “Honestly, I hate that it escalated and went to that. That’s nothing I’ve been a part of or seen in a game.”

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was penalized for grabbing the face mask of Eagles return man Boston Scott in the third quarter. He was fined $9,940.

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was fined $16,937. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness against 49ers lineman Matt Pryor on a 49ers extra point. The play came following a long Brock Purdy-to-Deebo Samuel touchdown pass with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter.

