Deebo chimes in as Lenoir, Packers' Nixon share heated exchange

There's nothing like some old-fashioned trash talk, especially between NFL cornerbacks.

Deommodore Lenoir and Keisean Nixon are the latest professional football players to engage in online beef, as the 49ers defensive back recently took issue with the Packers star saying Green Bay let a team -- presumably, San Francisco -- off the hook in the NFC playoffs this past season.

Whooooooooooo yall let off the hook ? @keiseannixon 👂 https://t.co/S4wNm8x19X — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) May 22, 2024

Lenoir and Nixon didn't stop there, either.

You lucky you stop wearing a visor I would’ve cracked it like I did you in Highschool — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) May 22, 2024

The back-and-forth likely was all in good fun, as Lenoir and Nixon attended Salesian High School together in Los Angeles -- something Lenoir's current 49ers teammate, Deebo Samuel, appeared to clear up with a post of his own.

Friendly or not, it's clear the 49ers' nail-biting victory over the Packers in the divisional playoff round remains on Green Bay's mind.

And with the Packers set to welcome the 49ers to Lambeau Field for a Week 12 matchup in 2024, the game certainly is one to circle on the calendar.

