NFL fines 49ers' Lenoir for Week 1 late hit vs. Steelers

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir committed two penalties in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one of them turned out to be costly.

The NFL fined Lenoir $5,618 for a late hit on Steelers running back Najee Harris at the end of the first half of last Sunday's game.

#49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir was fined $5,618 for unnecessary roughness for his hit out of bounds against Steelers RB Najee Harris late in the first half of Week 1. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 16, 2023

Harris broke off a 24-yard run down the right sideline and as he flew out of bounds, Lenoir applied a hit and was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Harris' run combined with Lenoir's penalty moved the Steelers from their own 14-yard line to the 49ers' 47-yard line. Pittsburgh ultimately finished the drive with a touchdown just before halftime.

Lenoir ended the Week 1 game with a team-high 10 total tackles, and figures to be a big part of the 49ers' secondary this season. Against the Steelers, he started at cornerback and shifted to nickel back on third downs in the first half. But he allowed three receptions on four targets for 23 yards while covering the slot receivers, per PFF.

In the second half, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks kept Lenoir on the outside, with Isaiah Oliver taking over at nickel back.

Two Steelers were fined for plays against the 49ers.

There were two #Steelers fined for unnecessary roughness against the 49ers: Christian Kuntz ($5,222) for facemask against Ray-Ray McCloud and Keanu Neal ($8,556) for a tussle with Jauan Jennings. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 16, 2023

Lenoir and the 49ers look to improve to 2-0 -- and avoid fines -- when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

