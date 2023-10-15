Report: Samuel's X-rays negative; injury not considered serious

It appears the 49ers might have dodged a bullet with an injury to one of their star players.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel left Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return to the game.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported after the game, citing a source, that Samuel's X-ray came back negative and the 49ers believe he "will be fine" and the injury is not considered serious.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news and reported, citing a source, that Samuel will undergo further tests on his shoulder Monday.
Samuel wasn't the only 49ers star injured in the game. Left tackle Trent Williams suffered an ankle injury on the very same play and running back Christian McCaffrey sustained an oblique injury in the third quarter and did not return.
The 49ers already were without linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Sunday and if Samuel, McCaffrey and/or Williams were to miss time, San Francisco potentially could be without multiple key players for the Week 7 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.