Deebo's shoulder ‘feels better,' but 49ers star sits out practice

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel is not scheduled to practice on Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said, as the 49ers begin preparations to face the Detroit Lions the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel’s availability figures to be a question that will linger throughout the week.

“He feels better,” Shanahan said.

When asked if Samuel’s condition makes him more optimistic for his chances of playing against the Lions, Shanahan said, “It makes me feel better.”

Shanahan did not offer any insights into Samuel condition, other than he said Samuel’s right shoulder “hurts.”

Samuel’s status remains in question for his ability to face the Lions on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Samuel played only nine snaps Saturday in the 49ers' NFC divisional round playoff win over the Green Bay Packers due to a left shoulder injury.

The 49ers reported that Samuel did not sustain a fracture to his shoulder, “so that was a real good sign,” Shanahan said earlier this week.

Samuel was injured when Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander delivered a direct hit to Samuel’s left shoulder as the wide receiver was struggling for more yards after a reception early in the game.

He was initially evaluated for a head injury at the direction of the independent medical spotter at the game, though Samuel was cleared to return to the game. He later exited the game with severe shoulder pain and was ruled out of action at the beginning of the second half.

Samuel is the only 49ers player who is scheduled to be held out of Wednesday’s practice due to health issues.

