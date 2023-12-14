Deebo excited for Verrett reunion after hoping he'd return to 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Jason Verrett re-signed with the 49ers this week with an understanding that, along with his spot on the team’s practice squad, he will provide mentorship to the team’s young cornerbacks.

But his impact does not begin and end with those who play defense.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel said he is looking forward to lining up against Verrett in practices after hoping for a while that Verrett would be back for a fifth season with the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Oh, man, what’s so crazy is I’ve been in contact with Jason Verrett for a while,” Samuel said. “Just checking how he’s doing ever since he had his injury, just getting a feel for what he was thinking about doing.

“And once he told me he was thinking about coming back, I wanted to do my part in getting him back over here because I’ve known J.V. for a while, and I know how good of a player he can be and the stuff he’s been through.”

Deebo did his part in getting JV back on the 49ers pic.twitter.com/PZsjxlnLjH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 13, 2023

Verrett, 32, is a highly respected member of the 49ers who sustained devastating injuries the past two years after playing well as a starter during 2020.

He entered 2021 as a starter but went down in Week 1 with a season-ending knee injury. His comeback attempt last year ended in November with a torn Achilles in practice.

Verrett spent a month earlier this season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad. He was released, allowing him the opportunity to return to the 49ers, where he said he wanted to end up all along.

“And for him to come back and give it another try,” Samuel said, “I think that’s God’s blessing right here.”

Verrett was a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, which is one of only two seasons in which he started more than four games.

The 49ers line up with starting cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir, along with top backup Ambry Thomas. The other corners on the 53-man roster are Isaiah Oliver, Samuel Womack and rookie Darrell Luter.

“When you’re on the practice squad, you’re only a couple of plays away from possibly being a starter or just being out there on game days,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Verrett’s job initially will be to practice during the week as part of the scout team to get the 49ers’ No. 1 offense prepared for the upcoming opponent.

Where it goes from there is anybody’s guess, but the 49ers believe Verrett can make a positive impact on the team even if he never plays in a game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast