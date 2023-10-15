Deebo, Aiyuk at center of 49ers-Browns pregame skirmish

CLEVELAND — The 49ers were expecting a fight last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, they got one against the Cleveland Browns.

And that was before the game even began.

A brief skirmish occurred Sunday approximately 30 minutes before kickoff along the 49ers sideline when both teams were warming up.

FIGHT!

The group of players included approximately two dozen 49ers players and a dozen Browns.

There appeared to be some words as players from both teams mixed near midfield during warmups. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk started bounding toward several Cleveland players and bumped into safety Juan Thornhill.

Then, Deebo Samuel came near those players and bumped hard into Thornhill.

Several other players entered the fray and appeared to have words for each other.

Cleveland receiver Elijah Moore squared off against Samuel just as the 49ers’ offensive and defensive linemen were joining the mix. Left tackle Trent Williams delivered a hard shove on Moore that knocked the helmet off his head.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens appeared to take a swipe at Thornhill before order was restored. Referee John Hussey and his crew got involved to separate the teams and sent them back to their respective warmup areas.

