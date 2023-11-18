49ers activate Luter, elevate Luciano for Week 11 clash vs. Buccaneers

The 49ers made roster moves Saturday to make two rookies available for their NFL debuts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Darrell Luter, a fifth-round draft pick from South Alabama, was taken off the physically-unable-to-perform list to fill a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

Also, the 49ers elevated undrafted rookie Corey Luciano from the practice squad to serve as the team’s eighth offensive lineman in Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

Luciano (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) got the promotion after the 49ers were short handed along the offensive line with Nick Zakelj going on season-ending injured reserve with a torn biceps.

Luciano was chosen to be active for the 49ers’ Week 11 game over other practice squad offensive linemen Ilm Manning, Jesse Davis and Henry Byrd.

The 49ers signed Luciano as an undrafted rookie from Washington after he started all 13 games at center in his senior season and was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection. Luciano is a local product who attended Monte Vista High in Danville, Calif.

The activation of Luter comes less than two weeks after the 49ers opened his 21-day practice window.

Luter (6-foot, 190 pounds) showed promise during the 49ers’ offseason program. However, he sustained a hyperextended knee and was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list at the start of training camp in late July.

Luter did not take part in any practices or preseason games this summer. He could fill a role on special teams if he is active for the game.

Cornerback Samuel Womack and defensive end Robert Beal remain on injury lists with their practice windows set to close next week.

Womack appeared in 16 games as a rookie last season with one start. He had one interception and 19 tackles.

Womack played in the 49ers’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers but sustained a knee injury injury in practice the following week. His MCL tear did not require surgery.

Womack and Beal were not activated on Saturday, so they were ruled out from participating in Sunday's game. The 49ers also appear to be close to opening the practice window for wide receiver Danny Gray.

“Danny's good to go,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. “He is getting right there. He's in that same situation. We'll see how it goes with these numbers, but I think he's right around now able to come back and help us. So we'll see when we need him with the numbers.”

