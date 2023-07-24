NFL stars laud Kaepernick's arm talent in new workout video

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but that hasn't kept him away from the game. Not even close.

The former 49ers quarterback, who is a free agent and still awaiting another opportunity in the league, shared what he's been up to in the meantime with a workout video posted on social media.

The 94-second video shows a glimpse of the work Kaepernick has been putting in with some of the NFL's biggest stars.

"Man, he looks great," former 49er and current New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said. "He looks good; the arm looks strong. He's got a rocket of an arm. Look at that man! He's got another good six years left."

Kaepernick was drafted by San Francisco in 2011 and spent his entire six-year NFL career there, but the two sides parted ways after the 2016 season when the quarterback started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

Seven years later, he never signed another NFL contract and remains unemployed by the NFL. But he hopes it won't stay that way for long.

"The arm's still intact, strong arm," Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. "Deep ball's very nice. Man, he's still Kap. He's still got it to him."

"Kap got a real rocket for an arm, man," Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle added. "So it's different. Real good ball placement. Hey, it's easy when you got a quarterback that's been through it. He makes it easy for us."

Other NFL stars like Najee Harris, Derrick Henry and Chris Olave made an appearance in the video.

Since being released by the 49ers, Kaepernick focused on activism and shedding light on police violence and racialized systemic oppression. But football never fully went away.

Kaepernick, 35, owns a 28-30 record with a 59.8 completion percentage, 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, 13 rushing touchdowns and 30 interceptions over his career. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII and is eager to do so again with a fresh start in the league.

He has held his own workouts and most recently worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders last summer, marking his first visit with an NFL team since 2017. And now with the 2023 season on the horizon and a new emergency third quarterback rule, Kaepernick is hoping he'll get his chance to again be in the NFL.