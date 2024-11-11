CMC still finding ‘groove' after busy 49ers return vs. Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — The 49ers did not exactly ease Christian McCaffrey back into the action.

Instead, he hit the ground running.

After playing the bulk of the San Francisco's offensive snaps and getting 19 touches, the running back said he did not feel as if he got banged up in the aftermath of the 49ers’ 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I feel pretty good,” McCaffrey said. “I thought I was going to be more sore, but we’ll see how I feel tomorrow. I never like saying anything until you wake up.”

McCaffrey started and played the first 11 snaps of the game before getting his first break to the sideline. He took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and gained 6 yards over the left end.

He finished the day with 39 yards on 13 carries while adding six receptions for 68 yards.

McCaffrey might have been a big factor on the 49ers’ game-winning drive without even touching the ball. McCaffrey was kept in for pass protection. Quarterback Brock Purdy hit four consecutive completions to Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to set up Jake Moody’s game-winning kick.

McCaffrey said he is certain he will see plenty of areas in which he can be sharper when he watches the video from the game. But he also did not expect to come back and pitch a perfect game.

“That’s the third time I’ve had pads on in eight weeks, so [I'm] just getting back into a groove,” he said.

McCaffrey was the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after excelling as a runner and receiver. He gained 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing to go with 564 yards and seven touchdowns receiving.

But this season has been difficult for him.

McCaffrey was sidelined through most of training camp with Achilles tendinitis. He was inactive for the first game of the regular season, then was placed on injured reserve when both Achilles flared up.

After receiving unspecified treatment in Germany in late September, McCaffrey experienced no setbacks and was activated for Sunday’s game after missing the first eight games of the season.

“I’m just happy I’m here,” McCaffrey said. “That was a long journey and a lot of long days, so it feels good to win and it feels good to just play in a football game again.”

