CMC ready for three-week layoff to end, make his 49ers return vs. Pack

SANTA CLARA — Christian McCaffrey is itching to get back on the field.

The 49ers running back’s preparation for his return in Saturday night’s NFC divisional-round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers has been noted by his coaches, including run game coordinator Chris Foerster, who likens McCaffrey’s approach to Pro Football Hall of Famers he has worked with over the years.

“I mean, he’s in the group with the elite guys,” Foerster said Wednesday. “Working with a Peyton Manning or a Jonathan Ogden. You work with some of these guys that are Hall of Fame-type players that prepare as nobody else does.

“And they’re almost crazy about their preparation. They’re never going to let up. They leave no stone unturned as far as game planning, as far as work, as far as their physical preparation, and Christian’s in that group of just elite players like that. There’s been a handful, but they’re generational-type players.”

McCaffrey was humbled by that comparison to Manning and Ogden, but he also downplayed his methods as simply what it takes to successfully do his job. That work paid off this season with his first NFL rushing title (1,459 yards) and 2,023 yards from scrimmage.

“That’s a huge compliment,” McCaffrey said of Foerster’s words. “Obviously you have to be prepared in order to play in a football game, and for me, it just takes what it takes. So whatever that is, if it’s doing a little extra body work, studying a little extra, whatever it takes to make you feel confident on Sunday or whenever the game is, that’s what I try to do.”

McCaffrey has been sidelined since midway through the 49ers’ Dec. 31 win over the Washington Commanders with a calf strain. Add in the first-round playoff bye, and he hasn’t suited up for a game in nearly three weeks.

Kyle Shanahan has noticed how fired up McCaffrey is to play, but he also knows that’s nothing out of the ordinary for his running back, who’s always geeked up for a football game.

“I think he’s geared up and ready to go,” the 49ers coach said Tuesday. “Same as he was last year and probably the same way he was in his playoff game when he was 5 years old, too, or scrimmage last week. Christian is always the same. He’s always waiting for that moment, and he’s been waiting for this moment for a while.”

McCaffrey just sees it as a normal work ethic in which the entire 49ers locker room. But you can see in his eyes that McCaffrey can’t wait to have the football in his hands when the game clock starts Saturday night.

“I think I’ve always tried to handle my business professionally,” McCaffrey said. “I had a great older brother, a dad [Ed] who did it the right way for a long time in the league, a great mom. I have two younger brothers who always pushed me, and we kind of pushed each other.

“I think everybody on this team handles things with intent, and I don’t know if it’s more than anyone else, but I think there’s a way to do it as far as the way I see it, playing the running back position, what it takes. I just try to do as much as possible so I can be the best player I can.”

